Kwmg LLC Sells 647 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 41.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $9.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.48. 6,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.