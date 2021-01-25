Kyber Network (KNC) Market Cap Tops $280.51 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $280.51 million and approximately $89.46 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00734938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.88 or 0.04143067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,296,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,788,175 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

