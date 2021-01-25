Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $574.87. 9,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,418. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.54.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

