LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.6% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,836. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

