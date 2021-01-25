LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $85,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,651,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7,897.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,068,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 1,055,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,415,000.

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

