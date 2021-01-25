LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Invests $397,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.87. 2,258,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.