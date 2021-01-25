Linear (LINA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.76 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Linear token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $26.10 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00075344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.00805834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00051753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.02 or 0.04399700 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Linear is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,180,829 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

