Loopring [NEO] Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00052114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00264983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037234 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.