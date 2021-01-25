LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of LPL Financial worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 491,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.