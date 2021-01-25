Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Gap Down to $19.16

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $17.84. Lumos Pharma shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 463 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The company has a market cap of $159.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

