Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Achieves $3.00 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $239,352.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00075694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00808799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.34 or 0.04452026 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017740 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

