Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $204,510.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $204,510.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

