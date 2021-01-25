Meta Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.96 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Meta has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. Meta has a market cap of $49.75 million and $19.96 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00009724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00056004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00127374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00074961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038684 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,379,468 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.