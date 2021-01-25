MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $540,386.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00031061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $113.36 million and $540,386.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00322421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003279 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.54 or 0.01428847 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,696,215 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.