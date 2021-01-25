Morgan Stanley Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.