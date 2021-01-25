Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €249.29 ($293.28).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.