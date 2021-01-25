National Bank Financial Comments on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$57.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The stock has a market cap of C$14.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. Metro Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.03 and a twelve month high of C$66.25.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

