New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYCB opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

