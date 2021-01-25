New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $122.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $122,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.76. 20,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,062. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

