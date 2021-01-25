New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $144.36 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $144,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.20. 131,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,434. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

