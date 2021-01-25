New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $324.53 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 201,749 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Comcast worth $324,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $51,923,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.05. 272,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,480,854. The company has a market cap of $224.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

