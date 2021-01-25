New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $439.25 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of NVIDIA worth $439,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after acquiring an additional 163,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $549.64. The stock had a trading volume of 73,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

