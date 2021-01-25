New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,647 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Chevron worth $220,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.49. 84,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,934,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

