New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 186,739 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,073,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,739 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Coca-Cola worth $278,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.43. 144,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,693,494. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

