New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 269,272 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,669,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 269,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $253,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.26.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 142,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,508. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

