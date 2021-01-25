New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,975 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 35,975 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Starbucks worth $169,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,581. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

