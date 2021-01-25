NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. NiSource comprises 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of NiSource worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. 16,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

