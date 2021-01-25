Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.12

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 20369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.
NIU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 1,041,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,054,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
