Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.12

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 20369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

NIU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 1,041,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,054,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

