Nuco.cloud Hits Market Cap of $2.45 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $134,983.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00127019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

