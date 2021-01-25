Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $2.23 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Offshift has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $214,320.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00006598 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,042.16 or 1.00534116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

