OIN Finance (OIN) Price Up 23.9% This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 38.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $963,310.66 and $615,941.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00127019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038635 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

