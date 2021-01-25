Orbs Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $35.34 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

