OWNDATA Price Reaches $0.0002 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $58.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 57.6% against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00063402 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003892 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003862 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003208 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars.

