Parkgene (GENE) Price Hits $0.0033

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 124.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Parkgene has a market cap of $972,710.85 and approximately $992.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 50% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parkgene Token Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

