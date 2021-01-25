PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and $249,980.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00070275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.46 or 0.00735468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.22 or 0.04177440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017206 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

