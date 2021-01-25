Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

