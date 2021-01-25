Piper Sandler Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.23.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $143.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

