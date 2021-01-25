Po.et Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $361,771.25 and $366.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.00731863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.82 or 0.04181233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017198 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

