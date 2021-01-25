POPCHAIN (PCH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $267,057.15 and approximately $4.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

