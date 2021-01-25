Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Down 20%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR)’s share price dropped 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 239,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 470,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

