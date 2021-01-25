Premier Financial (PFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Premier Financial to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PFC opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $993.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFC. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,766.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $309,750. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

