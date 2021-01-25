ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.54 ($15.93).

PSM opened at €14.40 ($16.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €14.34 ($16.86).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

