Prudential plc (PRU.L)’s (PRU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,388.55 ($18.14).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.23) on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The stock has a market cap of £36.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 258.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,360.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,217.69.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

