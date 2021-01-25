Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Heartland BancCorp Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of HLAN opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

