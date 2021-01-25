Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.96.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 416,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.