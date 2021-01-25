Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Cut by Analyst

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

FNB opened at $10.51 on Monday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after buying an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,808 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 581.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 753,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 31.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

