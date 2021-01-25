Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,816,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 807,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

