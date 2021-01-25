Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

SBNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

SBNY opened at $160.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $160.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.