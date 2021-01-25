Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for trivago Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of trivago in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.19 on Monday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $770.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

