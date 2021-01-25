Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives $38.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS QBCRF remained flat at $$24.14 on Wednesday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

